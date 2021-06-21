Although the coronavirus pandemic thrashed New Mexico's overall economy during the 2020 lockdowns, the state's investment funds yielded strong returns, especially after federal stimulus money flowed, vaccines rolled out and COVID-19 restrictions were eased in 2021, a legislative report says.
The state government's investment holdings grew by 21 percent — or $10.3 billion — in the year ending in March, bumping the total value to just shy of $60 billion, according to a quarterly report the Investments and Pensions Oversight Committee perused at a Monday hearing.
"When we look at the one-year returns ... there was very strong performance in our investment funds," said Dawn Iglesias, the Legislative Finance Committee's chief economist, who presented the report at the hearing.
Over the past five years, the combined value of the funds grew by $15.6 billion, Iglesias said.
The investments are made with money from the now $16.6 billion Public Employees Retirement Association, the $14.7 billion Educational Retirement Board, the $22.5 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund and the $6 billion Severance Tax Permanent Fund.
The two permanent funds are financed through public land revenues, energy royalties and taxes on oil, gas and other natural resources.
While the gains exceeded the long-term targets, they are lackluster when compared to what similar-sized holdings — or peer funds — have yielded in other parts of the country, Iglesias said.
New Mexico in comparison to other peer funds performed in the lowest 25 percent for return on investments, she said.
That's because money drawn from the four funds is put in lower-risk, lower-yielding investments to make them less subject to market volatility, Iglesias said.
"We don't get as much return during market rallies, but we also see as many losses during market downturns," she said.
A couple committee members questioned whether the state was playing it too safe and missing out on chances to buoy its assets.
Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, expressed concerns about the state's investment funds performing in the bottom tier.
"I get that we have policies that are intended to be conservative and diversified," Chandler said. "I would like to understand better that in this market ... why we aren't doing as well as others."
In response, Bob Jacksha, chief financial officer for the Educational Retirement Board, said most of the 80 percent to 90 pension funds within the comparative group tend to go with higher-risk investments, giving them bigger returns at the moment.
The committee also began drafting a work plan. This interim committee and others must submit their plans to the Legislative Council Service on June 28.
The plans will include a schedule of the committees' hearings and issues they want to tackle in the coming year.
