New Mexico's four Bed Bath & Beyond stores escape closing ax
The New Mexican
Teya Vitu
Business Editor
Jan 11, 2023
Jan 11, 2023
Updated 55 min ago

New Mexico Bed Bath & Beyond stores have dodged the latest round of closures.The struggling Union, N.J, company announced Tuesday it will shutter 62 more stores than the 56 announced in September. The new total is 120 closings.None of New Mexico four Bed Bath & Beyond stores — two in Albuquerque and one each in Santa Fe and Las Cruces — is on the list.New stores added to the list in mountain states are in Carson City, Nev.; Twin Falls, Idaho; Tucson, Mesa and Queen Creek, Ariz.; and Pueblo and Great Falls, Mont.The initial list of 56 stores set for closure, released in September, included locations in Tucson, Phoenix and Sparks, Nev.Bed Bath & Beyond now has stores set for closure in 36 states.The Bed Bath & Beyond at the Santa Fe Place mall opened in 2016 alongside Cost Plus World Market. The store previously was at Cerrillos Marketplace, 3320 Cerrillos Road, where it opened in 2002.

Teya Vitu
Business Editor