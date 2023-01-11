New Mexico Bed Bath & Beyond stores have dodged the latest round of closures.

The struggling Union, N.J, company announced Tuesday it will shutter 62 more stores than the 56 announced in September. The new total is 120 closings.

None of New Mexico four Bed Bath & Beyond stores — two in Albuquerque and one each in Santa Fe and Las Cruces — is on the list.

