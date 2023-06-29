Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is losing another Cabinet secretary.
The Governor's Office announced Thursday New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes has resigned, making her the latest in a series of Cabinet secretaries to leave the Lujan Grisham administration.
"New Mexico’s economy is booming, and it’s more diverse than ever before. Wages are higher and we’re seeing historic job numbers. That’s no accident," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
"Secretary Keyes’ commitment to carrying out the vision of my administration and her dedication to making New Mexico a great place to live have been integral to the economic health of our great state. I wish her the very best in the future.”
Keyes, who was appointed in January 2019, was the first woman to lead the department.
"My greatest joy has been collaborating with New Mexicans in every corner of the state to create higher-paying jobs and build economic security for future generations," Keyes said in a statement. "I want to thank Gov. Lujan Grisham for this opportunity and unwavering support and encouragement. I’m looking forward to continuing to drive economic development forward in my next chapter."
Keyes' last day will be July 13.
"Keyes plans to take personal time before pursuing opportunities in the private sector while remaining in New Mexico," the Governor's Office wrote in a news release.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
