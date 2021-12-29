After days of declining numbers of new cases of the coronavirus, the state Department of Health on Wednesday issued a report of 1,371 more positive test results and an increased positivity rate of 11.9 percent.
The department also reported 33 more deaths tied to COVID-19, including two men from Santa Fe County. Both were in their 60s and had underlying health conditions. One of the deaths occurred more than a month ago, according to the report. The deaths follow two others in the county reported Tuesday, a man and a woman.
A third of the newly reported deaths Wednesday were residents of Bernalillo County, one of them a woman in her 20s.
The total death toll in the state from COVID-19 is now 5,829.
Bernalillo County led the state with 407 cases Wednesday, while Doña Ana County had 205 and Santa Fe County, 85.
There were 471 patients hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19, the Health Department reported.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.