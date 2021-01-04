Two more Santa Fe County residents — both women in their 80s who had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions — were among the 23 COVID-19 deaths reported by the state Monday.
In all, 2,574 New Mexicans have died, including 80 from the Santa Fe area.
The state said an additional 936 cases were reported Monday, including 63 in Santa Fe County, where one ZIP code — 87507 — was listed among the state's top 10 for coronavirus.
But the state's once-grim hospitalization picture seems to be brightening. On Monday, 703 people were being treated in medical facilities around the state. On Dec. 3, 947 people were hospitalized.
