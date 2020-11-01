The state Department of Health announced 747 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, including 33 in Santa Fe County and 61 among inmates at Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The department also reported eight additional deaths to bring the statewide total to 1,026.
Bernalillo County recorded three additional deaths, Doña Ana County had two and Lea, McKinley and San Juan counties each had one.
Bernalillo County added 224 infections, Doña Ana County had 111 and Eddy County had 51. In all, the state has had 47,232 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Currently, 365 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico, and 77 percent of general beds and 65 percent of intensive care beds across the state's hospitals are occupied by patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Santa Fe Public Schools announced Sunday an employee at Carlos Gilbert Elementary School tested positive for the virus. The employee had not been on campus since Oct. 20.
Since mid-July, the district has reported infections among 24 employees and contractors and two students.
