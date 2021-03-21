The New Mexico Department of Health on Sunday reported 176 new cases of the coronavirus with no additional deaths.
Santa Fe County had seven new cases, while Bernalillo County added 56 and Doña Ana County recorded 20.
Nearly 190,000 New Mexicans have been infected with the virus, resulting in 3,889 deaths.
On Sunday, 122 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Health officials said 23.5 percent of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated. In Santa Fe County, 19.2 percent of residents have been vaccinated.
The state has administered 97,915 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the past week and has given out 1,038,305 shots since it began inoculating residents in December.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Buried in this trivia is that the vaccine allocation is absolutely bizarre, as can be seem on the Vaccine Dashboard showing Registration App Data;
https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/phase-dashboard.html
It shows that those with Chronic Conditions, who have lower priority, are getting most of the jabs, while those over 75, with "higher" priority, wait. tCheck the numbers, better yet, track the number for a few days.
Smokers, listed as a Chronic Condition, have more priority than those over 75. This is, of course, counter to CDC Guidance. With Michelle, you can't tell whether its politics or stupidity, or both. She just Won't follow directions it seems. Must bore easily, then reaches for the control stick.
Meanwhile, friends and neighbors head for Colorado and Texas, where you can actually GET the vaccine, while New Mexico gives theirs to smokers.
Is this insane or what??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.