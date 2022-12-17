A group of Democratic lawmakers from New Mexico are accusing U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell and other House Republicans of standing in the way of federal legislation that would let a state constitutional amendment to boost funding for early childhood education take effect.

These lawmakers include Sen. Martin Heinrich and U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernández.

Herrell, who represents New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District is on her way out of office after narrowly losing the 2022 election to Democrat Gabriel Vasquez. Herrell is the only Republican in New Mexico's federal delegation; the state will be entirely represented by Democrats in Washington, D.C., once Vasquez takes office.

