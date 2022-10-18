Oral arguments in a civil lawsuit that asks a state court to hold Walgreens responsible for helping create and worsen New Mexico's opioid addiction crisis ended Tuesday after a bench trial that lasted more than seven weeks.

The state Attorney General's Office is asking District Judge Francis J. Mathew to find the retail giant failed to exercise controls over the opioid supply and perform due diligence to prevent diversion, knowingly filling red-flagged prescriptions without investigation and allowed a flood of addictive prescription opioids to enter the state. 

New Mexico is asking the judge to order the pharmacy chain to pay about $24 billion dollars over the next 14 years to help "abate" the resulting "public nuisance" of the drug addiction epidemic.  

