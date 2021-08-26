The New Mexico Youth Livestock Expo has been moved to Roswell amid complaints unvaccinated youth wouldn't be able to show and sell their animals at the New Mexico State Fair under a public health order that requires anyone over age 12 to be fully vaccinated to enter the fairgrounds.
New Mexico State Fair Commissioner Tommy Spindle and state Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, announced the decision to relocate the livestock expo on Thursday.
The expo will be held Sept. 14-17 at the Eastern New Mexico State Fair grounds, with a sale starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 17.
“I am proud to see my community accept the children who were turned away by the Governor's outrageous new mandate," Pirtle said in a statement. "Here in Chaves County, we believe in freedom and hard work, and these children will now have the opportunity to be recognized and rewarded for the work they have put in. On behalf of my constituents and my district, I thank the Governor and the City of Albuquerque for sending us your business and your best and brightest."
Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, did not respond to a request seeking comment.
In a telephone interview, Pirtle said more details will be forthcoming.
"It's moving quickly because of the time frame, so a lot of the details will be coming out in the near future," he said.
