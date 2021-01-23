A former employee of the New Mexico General Services Department has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging she was fired from her job for reporting suspected misuse of public funds.
Peggy Walton says in her complaint, filed Jan. 14 in state District Court, she had reported several concerns about purchasing practices when she worked at the agency in 2018 and 2019.
Less than an hour after she reported one instance of suspected wrongdoing, the complaint says, her superiors fired her over a false accusation she had threatened another worker.
Walton's suit seeks an unspecified amount of compensatory damages, including two times her back pay with interest.
"The General Services Department denies the plaintiff's allegations of retaliation but has no further comment on the lawsuit," spokesman Thom Cole said last week.
According to her complaint, Walton was hired as an engineering technician in the department's Capital Projects Bureau, but after an internal reorganization she also was assigned purchasing agent work, including many "high accountability" duties of Business Operations Bureau Chief Jimmy N. Rodriguez.
Walton made three reports about possible irregular transactions involving Rodriguez before she was fired in October 2019, according to her complaint.
In one instance, her complaint says, Rodriguez directed her to "zero out" balances of accounts that tracked spending on several projects funded by severance tax bonds. The suit accuses Rodriguez of instructing Walton, in cases of an unspent balance, to "create documentation … so that it matched the balance shown in the State Board of Finance database, in other words to show that the money had been spent."
When she questioned Rodriguez about the practice and where the money was, the suit says, he replied, "I don't care — it's out there somewhere."
"This raised the possibility that the state money had been illegally diverted and accounting records manipulated to cover the diversion," the lawsuit says.
Another transaction that raised Walton's concerns was the "illegal purchases of clothing," the suit says.
In July 2019, she learned Rodriguez was in the process of ordering polo shirts for employees and contract workers, the suit says. She later learned the scope of the purchases was larger than she had thought — Rodriguez was ordering large quantities of clothing from Dog House Graphix, a local company owned by the husband of a purchasing agent who reported to Rodriguez, according to the suit.
A man who answered the phone at Dog House Graphix declined to comment for this story.
Walton's suit says the purchase was cited in the agency's fiscal year 2020 audit.
The audit, by Atkinson Certified Public Accountants and Consultants, said the department had "self-reported internal control weaknesses" regarding uniform purchases in its Business Operations Bureau. The bureau "circumvented [the department's] internal procurement controls and processes" when it bought the clothing, the audit found.
A third instance, the lawsuit alleges, involved "illegal failure to timely pay invoices."
Walton says she received a phone call in October 2019 from a contractor asking why an invoice sent to the state agency in August had not been paid, and when she investigated, she found Rodriguez had delayed approval of the payment.
Walton says she emailed Rodriguez about the issue and copied her direct supervisor, Kevin Barela.
Less than an hour later, her complaint says, Rodriguez and Barela entered her office unannounced and told her she was being terminated.
"Walton asked for a reason but Rodriguez refused to provide any reason," the lawsuit says.
It says she later learned she had been accused of threatening to strike another employee.
The allegation was "false and defamatory," the lawsuit says, "and a pretext for the termination of Walton's employment."
Rodriguez did not respond to phone messages seeking comment for this story.
Cole said Rodriguez was hired in December 2016 and was earning $75,918 per year when he left the department at the end of June.
Department of Health spokesman James Walton wrote in an email that Rodriguez transferred to that agency June 27 and worked as a purchasing agent supervisor until August, when he transferred to the State Land Office.
A spokeswoman for the State Land Office said Rodriguez is working there as a royalty auditor, earning just over $35 per hour.
The whistleblower complaint is not the first for Peggy Walton.
Online court records show she sued the State Land Office, where she worked from 2008 to 2011, alleging she was terminated as part of a reduction in force after she reported bullying and discrimination there.
The Human Rights Bureau of the Department of Workforce Solutions had found probable cause for a complaint of retaliation before she filed the lawsuit. She had alleged in her suit that politics was at play — then State Land Commissioner Ray Powell was a Democrat and she was a Republican who had worked in the office under Powell's Republican predecessor.
Online court records show the case was moved to the U.S. District Court in Albuquerque, where a jury sided with the state agency, finding that although political differences might have factored into Powell's decision, he "would have eliminated Walton’s position regardless of that political association."
