A yearslong effort to sharply increase state investments in early childhood education will culminate Nov. 8 with New Mexico voters' decision on a ballot measure.

Voters will be asked to consider approval of an increase in annual withdrawals from the state's multibillion-dollar Land Grant Permanent Fund that is expected to send a couple of hundred million dollars more to both preschool programs and K-12 public schools.

New Mexico lawmakers approved a resolution in 2021 to place Constitutional Amendment 1 on the ballot following years of failed legislation.

