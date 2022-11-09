What some thought would be a record-breaking voter turnout for a midterm election turned out to be comparable to previous years.

Less than 24 hours after the polls closed Tuesday, early data shows just over 52 percent of registered New Mexico voters took part in the 2022 midterms, compared to 55 percent in 2018.

In all, about 711,500 New Mexicans cast ballots in the midterms, about 10,000 more than in 2018.  However, the turnout rate declined slightly.

