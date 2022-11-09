What some thought would be a record-breaking voter turnout for a midterm election turned out to be comparable to previous years.
Less than 24 hours after the polls closed Tuesday, early data shows just over 52 percent of registered New Mexico voters took part in the 2022 midterms, compared to 55 percent in 2018.
In all, about 711,500 New Mexicans cast ballots in the midterms, about 10,000 more than in 2018. However, the turnout rate declined slightly.
"That's because we added 100,000 new people to the voter rolls in the last four years," said Research and Polling Inc. pollster Brian Sanderoff said.
In 2018, the Secretary of State's Office reported there were over 1.26 million registered voters in New Mexico. By the 2022 election, that number was 1.36 million.
This year, like most midterms, the top of the ticket took center stage, drawing the highest number of voters: The number of people voting for governor grew from 696,459 in 2018 to about 709,000 this year.
New Mexico Republicans ramped up voter turnout this year but were still unable to overcome the Democrats' strength in the state.
"We know that Republicans turned out at a higher rate than Democrats, but there are a lot more Democrats in the state," Sanderoff said. "In 2018, there was a Democratic wave here where Democrats just swept everything, but it turns out they swept everything again this year too."
The New Mexico Secretary of State's website shows that in 2018, 43 percent of the vote went to Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce, with 298,091 of the total votes. This year, Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti received 46 percent of the vote, with roughly 323,500 ballots cast for him.
Sanderoff said he believes a substantial number of Republicans were motivated to vote because of state and national issues, including rising gas prices, inflation and the governor's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Democrats, he said, were much more likely to vote by mail and vote early, while more Republicans voted in person on Election Day.
Sanderoff said this is likely a residual effect of the climate around the 2020 presidential election.
"Two years ago, Democrats, for whatever reason, were more concerned about COVID … and so a lot of them voted by mail. Now two years later, Democrats are very accustomed to it, so they did it again," Sanderoff said.
"There are some Republicans who distrust the election process or election system and mitigate their concerns by voting on Election Day," he added.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ended up winning the election by a six-point margin, but her 2022 vote total was 31,000 fewer than when she first ran in 2018.
Lujan Grisham got 398,368 votes in 2018, or 57 percent of the total vote. This year she received about 368,200, or 52 percent.
Political analyst Lonna Atkeson said she is not surprised Lujan Grisham's popularity dipped.
"She's an incumbent with a lot of baggage from COVID, with education — there are just a lot of negatives out there," she said.
After Roe v. Wade was overturned, Lujan Grisham and other Democratic candidates ran on protecting abortion rights in the state. Atkeson said early election results show the issue didn't drive out as many new voters as some expected -- possibly because abortion rights are already considered secure in New Mexico.
"This election looks very much like what we've seen before in the last election, and abortion wasn't on the ballot then. … If abortion really [was] a driving factor, then [Lujan Grisham] should have won by more," Atkeson said.
"New Mexico is one of the most liberal states in the country in terms of abortion. So I don't see that changing unless you had an entire change of the House and Senate," she said.
Experts found same-day registration helped push voter turnout and may have even been enough to swing some races.
The Secretary of State's Office reported roughly 20,500 people took advantage of same-day registration by 6 p.m. Tuesday, an hour before polls closed.
Early data showed Los Alamos and Mora counties had some of the highest voter turnout rates in the state at 65 percent. Santa Fe County followed closely behind at 62 percent. San Miguel County had one of the lowest turnout rates in the region at 49 percent.
New Mexico's voter turnout rate was slightly higher than some of its neighboring states. According to each state's unofficial election results, Texas' voter turnout rate was 42 percent. It was 50 percent in Oklahoma and 51 percent in Colorado. As of Wednesday evening, Arizona had not reported a turnout rate.