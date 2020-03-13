New Mexico has announced the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 10.
Three of the new cases are in Bernalillo County and were “close household contacts” of one of the cases previously announced. They include a female in her 80s, who is now hospitalized. They also include a male in his 50s and a female in her 70s, both of whom are now in isolation.
The other new case is a female in her 20s in Santa Fe County with a travel history to New York.
It would be nice to know more about the locations of these cases. Santa Fe County, though not a really big county, is nonetheless sizable -- about two-thirds the size of Rhode Island. With its elongated shape, it measures more than 70 miles from one far-flung corner to its opposite corner. If you live in, say, Santa Fe, and learn a case has been uncovered in Santa Fe County, that could mean that the case is just down the street, or perhaps 45 miles away.
This is a time when New Mexico will really have to take care of itself. The Donald Trump administration, led by Trump himself doesn't believe the virus is a serious problem and is making only small, irrelevant efforts. Democrats and a few republicans in Congress understand the reality and are rushing to make up for lost time while facing resistance from Trump loyalists. New Mexico will have to deal with the virus on our own given the total failure of the Trump administration.
