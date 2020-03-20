The Governor’s Office announced eight more COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing New Mexico’s total to 43.
The new cases include two teenage girls — one in Bernalillo County and one in Sandoval County — two Bernalillo County men in their 40s, a McKinley County man in his 30s, a Doña Ana County man in his 20s, a Sandoval County man in his 80s and a Taos County woman in her 70s.
The McKinley County man has been hospitalized. He contracted the virus despite having no prior travel to affected areas or contact with a known positive case.
Health officials are investigating whether the McKinley County case may have been the result of community spread, said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor’s Office.
A person who contracted the virus in the Navajo Nation in Arizona is hospitalized in New Mexico, she said. In all, four people who have tested positive for the virus are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Friday, no deaths have been reported in the state from the virus.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
