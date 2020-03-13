Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 10, as a person with a previously announced case spread the virus to three household contacts.
That household is located in Bernalillo County and the people who tested positive include a man in his 80s, who was hospitalized. They also include a man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s, both of whom are in isolation. Separately, a woman in her 20s in Santa Fe County tested positive after having traveled to New York.
Two of the state’s 10 people confirmed to have the virus are hospitalized, including a woman in her 60s in Santa Fe County. One is in intensive care, but both are “stable,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, a state epidemiologist.
“We have active investigators working with our hospitals to make sure those patients are doing well,” Smelser said Friday.
The other eight people with the virus are self-isolating at home and in stable condition, either without symptoms or symptomatic without requiring hospitalization, officials said.
The announcement of new cases in New Mexico came as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday, which he called “two very big words.” He made $50 billion in emergency funding available for states and territories to fight the spread of the virus and gave authority to the nation’s health secretary to give hospitals and doctors more flexibility to respond to the crisis.
In New Mexico, Lujan Grisham announced the state will close K-12 public schools for three weeks. That was followed by University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes announcing that the university will extend its spring break by two weeks until April 5 to “reduce potential transmission of the virus.”
“We will use this three-week period to plan and prepare for some of the changes this pandemic will necessitate,” Stokes said in a video posted on Twitter. “Our strategy remains unchanged: to simultaneously do what we can as part of the national effort to flatten the curve of daily infections and reduce the burden on health care.”
In Santa Fe, the city announced it would close all public libraries and recreation centers effective Monday.
Lujan Grisham stressed that none of the state’s confirmed cases are the result of "community spread."
"We use that term when there are cases that we cannot explain their exposure," Smelser said. "All of our presumptive positive cases in the state of New Mexico, they all have an explanation currently."
All individuals who have tested positive in New Mexico either contracted the virus while traveling outside the state or through exposure to people who had traveled, he said.
Smelser added that there has been contact between individuals with the virus and schools in the state but said he did not have further details. He added that he could not name such schools for privacy reasons and to prevent any potential interruption in officials’ investigations.
“We are working directly both with the school and the families and the communities around there to make sure they're safe, and we're taking all possible precautions to prevent further spread,” he said.
The governor and Smelser said that in the case of the hospitalized patients, health care facilities are following the “rigid” protective protocols and containment measures they normally use to treat infectious diseases.
“Our job is to treat them, give them the best health care and medical treatment available, and to make sure that we do not continue the spread,” Lujan Grisham said.
The governor reiterated that given the spread of the virus across the country, there will continue to be new cases announced in the state and that she aimed to make proactive decisions to be “ahead of the curve.”
“I'm prepared to make every hard decision that saves lives,” she said. “That's my barometer.”
As far as the state’s testing capacity, Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel said TriCore Reference Laboratories had 5,000 COVID-19 tests available in New Mexico as of Thursday and was expecting to double that number. That’s in addition to the 2,400 testing kits that the state also has at its disposal.
Asked what the state’s response would be if it detects community spread of the disease in New Mexico, Lujan Grisham said it would depend on the situation, but that “social isolation” measures could increase and businesses might need to restrict operations or close.
“It's too early to talk about that,” she said. “But the good news is we have broad power to address it.”
The governor also noted the quickly changing nature of the health crisis.
"Yesterday, schools weren't closed. Today they are,” she said. “It's a rapidly moving effort we assess every day.”
It would be nice to know more about the locations of these cases. Santa Fe County, though not a really big county, is nonetheless sizable -- about two-thirds the size of Rhode Island. With its elongated shape, it measures more than 70 miles from one far-flung corner to its opposite corner. If you live in, say, Santa Fe, and learn a case has been uncovered in Santa Fe County, that could mean that the case is just down the street, or perhaps 45 miles away.
This is a time when New Mexico will really have to take care of itself. The Donald Trump administration, led by Trump himself doesn't believe the virus is a serious problem and is making only small, irrelevant efforts. Democrats and a few republicans in Congress understand the reality and are rushing to make up for lost time while facing resistance from Trump loyalists. New Mexico will have to deal with the virus on our own given the total failure of the Trump administration.
Seriously? Please rise above this. The entire world needs a better attitude right now.
