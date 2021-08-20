No one will ever truly know why Jerry Oscar Gonzales enlisted to fight in World War II.
No one would have batted an eye if he chose to remain a manager at his father’s store in Magdalena. At 37, he could have sat back and let the younger generation take up the fight.
While it is unknown why he joined, what is known is Gonzales died of a stomach virus at age 38 as a prisoner of war of the Japanese army and was buried in a shallow grave on the side of a road in the jungle of Tayabas Province in the Philippines.
For nearly 80 years after his death, Gonzales’ sacrifice has been largely unrecognized.
On Friday, that error was rectified when Maj. Gen. Kenneth A. Nava of the New Mexico National Guard presented medals to Gonzales’ family during a long overdue ceremony at the New Mexico Military Museum in Santa Fe.
“Why someone who is 37 instead of someone who is 18 years old gets involved in that is a pretty incredible testament to your family,” Nava said to a handful of Gonzales’ descendants. “To the friends and family that is here, it is our honor to be able to do this. I know personally many of these Bataan veterans. They left a great legacy. Jerry, even though he didn’t make it back, he left a great legacy with all of you here. This is pretty incredible.”
In addition to the medals, Gonzales’ gravesite was also marked with a new gravestone that acknowledges his newly presented awards.
Gonzales was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the POW Medal, the American Defense Service Medal with Foreign Clasp, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with one Bronze Service Star and the World War II Victory Medal.
He was also awarded three ribbons — the Presidential Unit Citation with two Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, the Philippine Defense Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star, the Philippine Republic Presidential Unit Citation and the Combat Infantry Badge.
Magdalen Mauldin, Gonzales’ 90-year-old niece, said she was surprised by the number of medals awarded to her uncle.
“It was more than what I expected,” Mauldin said with a smile while standing near her uncle’s newly minted gravestone.
Gonzales’ story was largely researched by retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rod Kontny following an encounter with Gonzales’ grand nephew, Patrick Long of Albuquerque.
Long, who owns a jewelry store in Albuquerque, said Kontny became interested in Gonzales’ story after a failed attempt to get his grand uncle recognized on a Bataan memorial in Albuquerque.
But Kontny was interested in the story and in February 2019 began his research.
“It was so cool that he stepped up,” Long said. “He started finding this stuff and he said, ‘You know, your uncle has been forgotten and I am here to remind people that he did die, and we have to remember that.’ “
Gonzales was born July 11, 1903, in St. Johns, Ariz., a small town close to the New Mexico state line where his father was a successful businessman and rancher. During the early 1900s, the family moved to Magdalena, where the family ran a successful storefront.
A year before Pearl Harbor, as German and Japanese forces swept across Europe and Asia, Gonzales volunteered for service and by 1941, he earned the rank of captain in the 31st Infantry Regiment.
“He didn’t have to do this, but he suffered a lot,” Kontny said. “He was an older guy and he did his duty.”
He was assigned to the Bataan Peninsula, the sight of the horrific and inhumane Bataan Death March.
It is unknown if Gonzales was part of the death march — Kontny believes he was — but he was ultimately captured by the Japanese army as a prisoner of war and sent to Camp O’Donnell.
While there, Gonzales volunteered for a 300-man road detail in May 1942. Only one-third of the detail would return.
In 1950, Gonzales’ remains were interned at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Jeffrey Mauldin, also Gonzales’ grand nephew, said although the family didn’t share many stories about Gonzales, he was always a presence in the family.
He said growing up, he always wondered what happened to his grand uncle’s medals, but as he learned more about Gonzales’ story, “all of a sudden things started clicking.”
“He was fondly spoken of,” Mauldin said. “He wasn’t someone who just went away in the past. I always felt kind of a longing that I could have met a hero from that era.”
Kontny said as he learned more about Gonzales, tracking his service history and finding a number of medals and ribbons he should have been presented, he started to visit Gonzales’ grave frequently, sometimes bringing his son, also in the U.S. military, and his wife.
He said the last time he visited the site, he made himself a promise he intended to keep.
On Friday, he did just that.
“I told him I am going to bring a lot of people to his grave to say hi,” Kontny said, holding back tears. “Today, that is just what I am going to do.”
