The combination of viruses plaguing New Mexicans continues to push hospital capacity to the brim.

As the coronavirus pandemic reaches past its 1,000-day mark, hospitals are nearing a crisis approach to hospital care, which allows overwhelmed medical staff to ration care and prioritize patient needs.

“We’re very, very close to [implementing] crisis standards of care,” said David Scrase, acting secretary of the state Department of Health, during a virtual virus update briefing Thursday.

