Suicide remains the No. 1 issue facing servicemen and women throughout the state, the director of the New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System told state lawmakers this week.
“It’s a health crisis,” Director Andrew Welch said to members of the Legislative Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “We are working with our communities and … our own staff to work on this. It’s gonna take an entire community.”
Welch’s comments at the state Capitol, during an update on the veterans health care system in the state, came two months after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released an annual report that found at least 60,000 veterans in the nation died by suicide from 2008-17.
New Mexico often has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, including for veterans. According to the most recent data available, 71 veterans in the state took their lives in 2016.
“It’s a real concern, a tragedy,” said state Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, chairman of the Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “I don’t have an easy answer.”
In an interview after the hearing, Welch said his department is taking steps to alleviate the problem, including hiring more suicide-prevention counselors, encouraging veterans organizations across the state to reach out to those who might be troubled or isolated and holding public forums to increase awareness of the crisis.
More than half the suicides in the state involve veterans who had never enrolled in the VA Health Care System or sought mental health support, he said, adding that while more than 150,000 veterans live in New Mexico, the health system serves only about 60,000.
Welch spoke of other challenges in the VA Health Care System, including staffing shortages and long wait times for veterans seeking appointments. His agency, which employs about 3,000 people, has at least 200 vacant positions, he said.
The problem is one faced by VA facilities across the nation.
Five years after Veterans Affairs was embroiled in a national scandal over its failure to offer timely treatment to patients, state Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said he still hears from New Mexico veterans who say they sometimes wait two months to see a primary care physician — a length of time Welch agreed was “excessive.”
Despite some of the struggles, Welch also touted recent advances his agency has made, such as increasing telemedicine access for veterans who cannot find transportation to clinics or who need only a preliminary meeting with a medical professional to prepare for a more extensive examination.
And just last month, his agency celebrated completion of the new Fisher House on the campus of the Raymond G. Murphy Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Albuquerque. This 16-bedroom facility will provide a free place for veterans’ families to stay while loved ones are receiving care at the hospital.
Welch said he expects the first family to move in shortly after Thanksgiving.
How to get help
If you or someone you know is experiencing severe depression or has thoughts of suicide, call one of the following hotlines, staffed 24 hours a day, to get help:
• New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 855-NMCRISIS, or 855-662-7474
• National Suicide Prevention and Veterans Crisis Lifeline: 800-273-8255
For detailed information about suicide prevention, visit spur.org.
The following local organizations offer crisis response services, counseling, peer support groups and other suicide prevention efforts for youth:
• The Sky Center/New Mexico Suicide Intervention Project, based at Ortiz Middle School; 505-473-6191, nmsip.org
• Gerard’s House, 505-424-1800, gerardshouse.org
