Customers in debt to small utility companies must file an application for aid immediately if they hope to avoid disconnection of service, the Public Regulation Commission ruled last week.
The moratorium the commission placed on disconnection for customers of small utilities and rural electric co-ops expired Tuesday, leaving the commission to decide what’s next for customers who are behind in their payments.
Utility companies recently told Commissioner Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe in a workshop he hosted that customers simply don’t take action without the threat of disconnection. The commission took a compromise position.
The moratorium was imposed because of financial difficulties faced by many people during the coronavirus pandemic. A moratorium stays in place until Aug. 12 for large or investor-owned utilities such as Public Service Company of New Mexico, New Mexico Gas Co. and Southwestern Public Service Co.
The commission in a news release Thursday said various assistance programs are available. Those include the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, other state and federal programs, and private sources such as bank loans. The commission also encourages utility customers with past-due balances to ask their utility companies for assistance.
Customers who rent their homes can apply for emergency rental assistance money online at renthelpnm.org or by calling 833-485-1334. Customers who have set up payment plans with utility companies and are fulfilling those plans also cannot be disconnected.
The commission said a customer cannot be disconnected while an application for relief funds is being processed.
