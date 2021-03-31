A New Mexico agency that has seen its share of controversy hired a chief of staff Wednesday who has served in government and knows controversy as well.
Wayne Propst was named the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission's chief of staff on a unanimous vote.
Commission Chairman Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said Wednesday afternoon the reasons for hiring Propst were numerous.
"I feel like he's very professional, technically skilled," Fischmann said. "He's got an impeccable résumé. He's very thoughtful and methodical."
Propst will replace Jason Montoya, who has served as acting chief of staff for more than two years. Montoya said he declined to compete for the permanent job. Several of the commissioners gave him high praise.
"Jason has done not just a good job but an exceptional job as chief of staff," Commissioner Jefferson Byrd of Tucumcari said. "I would be 100 percent for him being our chief of staff."
Montoya said after Wednesday's meeting that with the commission facing many changes, he thought it wise not to pursue the job. "I just had personal concern with the stability of the job," he said. "There's just been a lot of moving pieces over the last few years."
Propst most recently headed the staff of the state Senate Finance Committee and before that led the New Mexico Public Employees Retirement Association. He is a 1987 graduate of Eastern New Mexico University and a 1990 graduate of the law school at the University of New Mexico.
He will receive $150,000 a year and start work April 19. He also has served as executive director of the New Mexico Retiree Health Care Authority.
Propst, who didn't respond to numerous calls and emails Wednesday afternoon, was criticized two years ago for the way he handled pay raises at the retirement association, including raises for himself. Propst at the time said the criticism was unfounded and the state auditor said evidence showed Propst had "acted reasonably and within his authority."
He also faced an ethics complaint last year that alleged he provided misleading information about legislation involving the retirement association.
The legislation was aimed at making the state pension system solvent and did that in part by changing cost-of-living increases for public retirees. The complaint alleged Propst misrepresented the changes the legislation would make.
The State Ethics Commission said Wednesday it treats pending complaints with confidentiality. But in the commission's year of existence, the general counsel has found probable cause of wrongdoing in no cases, spokesman Sonny Haquani said.
Propst called the accusation frivolous and became chief of staff of the state Senate Finance Committee soon after.
As for the commission, it will become a governor-appointed body — with state Senate consent — instead of an elected panel in 2023. New Mexico voters agreed on a ballot initiative last year to make that change.
The commission, which regulates utilities and some other industries, has been criticized as having some members who didn't understand the complex work of the committee.
Propst said on a Zoom call with commissioners Wednesday that he was honored to get the job. "I'm ready to get to work, and I will see you at 8 o'clock Monday, April 19, if not sooner," he said.
Fischmann responded: "We need all the talent we can get, and you're obviously a critical piece."
Fischmann said later that the commission was aware of controversies involving Propst. He said the employee retirement agency provides "lots of room for confusion," just as the regulation commission does.
He said he wasn't concerned about the complaints. And when there's a different commission in 2023, he said, Propst will have proven himself worthy of retention as chief of staff.
Commissioner Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe said he was pleased with the selection of Propst. "We got a little dossier together on Wayne before we pursued this," Maestas said. "I think he represents significant executive experience here in the state of New Mexico with agencies that deal in the same legislative environments."
Why the $150k salary? His credentials are unimpressive.
We aren't "paying for performance"; what ARE we paying for??? To enhance the prestige of the Commission??
NM continues to amaze.
