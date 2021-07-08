The state is unlikely to require COVID-19 vaccines for public school students anytime soon, a top health official told legislators earlier this week.
"Until we have regular use approval, we cannot move in that direction," Department of Health Secretary Tracie Collins said in response to a question from Rep. Tara Lujan during Wednesday's interim Health and Human Services Committee meeting. "We'll not be anytime soon moving towards that, requiring the vaccine."
Collins said the department hoped to see vaccinations for children under 12 gain emergency use authorization before the new year.
Under emergency authorization, vaccines may be manufactured while still in the process of gaining approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Healthline reported in May that Pfizer and Moderna trials could result in emergency authorization as early as September.
If vaccines eventually gain full approval, the Health Department eventually could hold a public hearing regarding a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in public schools.
Since vaccines for children over 12 received approval, the Health Department reported just over 30 percent of kids ages 12 through 15 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Christopher Gutierrez, superintendent at West Las Vegas School District, said officials there were still working to get the word out about vaccines for kids and families in the area.
He said he's not sure about how parents in his district might feel about getting their kids vaccinated, though he added there were students in the district who were old enough to get an approved vaccine but hadn't.
"If it's not mandated like other vaccines," he said. "It's a choice of the parents."
Meanwhile, some private and independent schools in the area are trying to decide whether to require COVID-19 vaccines.
At Santa Fe Girls School, which serves a small population of middle schoolers in the area, co-director Rosie Williams said families and staff members already have been vaccinated or indicated they plan to do so.
She said she didn't think a mandate would further encourage students and families to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the school, but the board of trustees was reviewing the possibility.
"We are an independent business," Williams added. "The vaccine question and many other safety protocols are definitely under review right now."
Public schools are still waiting on the Public Education Department for guidance on how to conduct in-person learning this fall as coronavirus variants continue to be a concern.
The department was expected to release its updated COVID-19 toolkit last month. It will provide guidance on physical distancing and other measures.
Spokeswoman Judy Robinson said the toolkit may be released later this week or next week, pending information from the Centers for Disease Control on mask guidance in classrooms.
