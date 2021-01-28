Santa Fe County's initial regular unemployment claims dropped to 325 for the week ending Jan. 23, which remains higher than the period from mid-August to mid-November, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Statewide, 18,341 food preparation and service workers remained out of work Jan. 25, a drop of 643 from the prior week but still more than 3,000 higher than the first half of November, which had the lowest number of restaurant workers out of work since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number rose drastically in the second half of November with the state's second pandemic-related lockdown.
The number of New Mexicans and Santa Fe County residents on the unemployment rolls is at a lower level than at any time in 2020 after the pandemic began affecting jobs in March. New Mexico has 99,178 on the jobless rolls, and Santa Fe County has 7,252 residents collecting jobless benefits.
The New Mexico unemployment rate is nearing its lowest point since the pandemic began, at 5.50 percent for the week ending Jan. 16. The rate was at its lowest Nov. 21 at 5.44 percent.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March
Jan. 16-21: 4,690 (1,312 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Jan. 9-14: 6,402 (1,630)
Jan. 2-9: 11,514 (432)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Jan. 16: 5.50 percent, down 0.19 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from prior week.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.