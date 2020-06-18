New Mexico regular and self-employed unemployment filings remained relatively flat for the week ending June 13 with new claims hovering around in the 5,000-plus range for the past two reporting periods.
In contrast, unemployment claims in Santa Fe County have dropped substantially from 515 the week ending May 30 and 362 on June 6 to 270 on June 13. Pre-coronavirus, Santa Fe County had about 40 to 50 weekly claims, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
The notable change on the employment front in New Mexico was the reopening of breweries on June 12.
