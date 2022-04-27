A complaint filed Wednesday with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and other state agencies accuses State Treasurer Tim Eichenberg of misusing the powers of his office to promote the candidacy of his chief of staff.
The complaint is the latest salvo in what has become an increasingly nasty Democratic primary race for treasurer.
Filed by Richard Garcia of Roswell, the complaint alleges Eichenberg violated the Governmental Conduct Act by using the official seal of the State Treasurer’s Office to support Heather Benavidez, who is running for the post against Laura Montoya, a former Sandoval County treasurer.
The complaint includes a copy of a letter Eichenberg sent to Democratic Party State Central Committee members and Democratic delegates ahead of the party’s pre-primary nominating convention in which he asked them to support Benavidez. The state treasurer’s official seal is on the letter.
“The use of an official seal for electioneering violates ethical principles and the Governmental Conduct Act,” according to the complaint, which also alleges Eichenberg failed to report campaign expenditures and spent taxpayer money on a radio ad designed to promote Benavidez’s candidacy.
The complaint comes after Eichenberg accused Montoya of violating campaign laws.
Albuquerque attorney Ken Stalter, who represents Garcia, said Garcia knows Montoya and supports her candidacy but wanted to expose alleged abuses of an elective office.
“He didn’t like the use of the Treasurer’s Office for what seemed to be an overt political purpose and didn’t like the direction the treasurer’s race was heading, so he wanted to kind of just shine a light on what was going on with Treasurer Eichenberg,” Stalter said.
Eichenberg could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.