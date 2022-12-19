Record oil production has pushed state tax revenue to an all-time high, but analysts warned New Mexico lawmakers Monday the state has become too dependent on fossil fuel money and could face severe shortfalls in the next market downturn.
Financial consulting firm PFM told the legislative Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee the industry's exceptional windfalls were due to a market anomaly brought on by decreased energy demand during the pandemic combined with the war in Ukraine causing a foreign supply shortage.
This boom is bound to fade, with market fluctuations and changes in energy policies, leading to as much as $26 billion less in fossil fuel revenue in the next 15 years than the state's yearly forecasts suggest, PFM Director Ryan McNeely said.
Any immediate dip also would be felt because the state doesn't have alternative revenue sources that could fill the gap, said McNeely, who recommended the state use its current abundance to revamp the tax system and diversify New Mexico's economy.
"Bottom line: If the oil and gas sector declines in the near term, it's going to create a significant revenue shortfall for the state," McNeely said.
New Mexico oil production increased to a high of 531.4 million barrels in fiscal year 2022 — a 30 percent increase from 2021 — with an average barrel price of $88.11, according to recent report from the Legislative Finance Committee.
The industry is credited with generating a third of the state government's general fund revenue, including for education. This illustrates how the state has become too reliant on a single revenue stream that is subject to a volatile market, McNeely said.
