The state has entered an agreement with New Mexico's two national laboratories to build a hydrogen economy they hope will produce zero carbon to help combat climate change.
Three state agencies seek to tap the technologies and expertise of Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories for the endeavor as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pursues plans to make New Mexico a hydrogen hub.
Hydrogen is among the state's array of "clean energy solutions" that includes solar, wind and geothermal power in the effort to reduce the state's carbon emissions 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050, according to a news release.
The labs will work with the state Economic Development Department, the Environment Department and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.
Together, they will determine the science, technologies and policy effects of hydrogen as it relates to the economy, climate, energy, equity, water resources and the state's workforce.
“The agreements between the state and New Mexico’s federal research laboratories prove once again that these partnerships give us a competitive advantage over other states in developing new technologies and low-carbon energy solutions,” Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said in a statement.
In a statement, Environment Secretary James Kenney said the partnership will enable hydrogen technologies to be developed more quickly.
“New Mexico is the epicenter of innovation in the Southwest when it comes to decarbonization efforts and this partnership will help us reach our ambitious climate goals that much sooner," Kenney said.
Current plans call for separating hydrogen from natural gas while capturing the carbon dioxide and storing it underground, producing what's known as "blue hydrogen."
The natural gas component has drawn vocal opposition from environmental groups and wariness from some state Democratic lawmakers who say the process has questionable benefits for the climate.
Climate-action advocates argue efforts should be focused on developing solar and wind power.
The governor and other state officials insist hydrogen is part of the solution for transitioning from fossil fuels, which emit climate-warming greenhouse gases.
Areas of cooperation between the labs and state will include:
- Hydrogen generation from methane and biomass.
- Hydrogen generation using concentrating solar power.
- Hydrogen production from brackish and saline waters.
- Large-scale hydrogen storage.
- Hydrogen distribution.
- Manufacturing carbon-neutral alternatives to petroleum-based products.
- Direct capture of carbon dioxide.
- Life-cycle analysis of hydrogen emission.
In a statement, John Sarrao, Los Alamos lab's deputy director for science, technology and engineering, said the partnership will help New Mexico move toward a zero-carbon future.
“Los Alamos is committed to and engaged in helping find technical solutions to today’s urgent energy challenges," Sarrao said.
