The state Department of Health will lift COVID-19 restrictions on lodging capacity during this weekend's winter storm, the agency announced Saturday.
Santa Fe is expected to get snow Sunday, with a high of 17 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
"The current COVID-19 restrictions on lodging capacity are suspended during times of extreme weather conditions and road closures," state health officials said in a statement. "While all other restrictions remain in place, occupancy limits will be determined by what the local Fire Marshall (or equivalent for the area) has previously determined."
