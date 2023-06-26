New Mexico will receive more than $675 million from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand broadband, especially in rural communities, a windfall officials hailed Monday as a major step toward ensuring all state residents have adequate internet access.

More than $40 billion in federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment funding will be distributed across the U.S. to expand internet access in corners of the country without access or with inadequate access, President Joe Biden announced Monday.

Supporters said New Mexico's share will better connect residents with all of the essential services the internet brings — from online learning to telehealth doctor's visits, remote work and e-commerce.

