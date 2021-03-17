A special election to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Deb Haaland will be held June 1, New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced Wednesday.
Haaland is leaving Congress to head the U.S. Department of the Interior, which manages public and tribal lands.
“Deb Haaland’s historic confirmation as the nation’s first Native American cabinet secretary is a proud moment for all New Mexicans, but it also kicks off another important election cycle of which every eligible voter in Congressional District 1 should be aware,” Toulouse Oliver said in a statement.
Central committee members from the state's major political parties will nominate a candidate to run in the special election. Independent candidates may also circulate nominating petitions once the secretary of state issues a special election proclamation.
A number of contenders have expressed interest in the seat, which covers all of Torrance County, most of Bernalillo County and parts of Sandoval, Santa Fe and Valencia counties.
State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and state Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Georgene Louis, all Democrats, are expected to compete for their party's nomination.
State Sen. Mark Moores and talk radio host Eddy Aragon have emerged as possible Republican contenders.
The 1st Congressional District has belonged to the Democrats since 2008, when Martin Heinrich — now a U.S. senator — was elected to his first term in the House. Heinrich was succeeded by Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is now New Mexico's governor. Haaland was elected to the seat in 2018 and reelected last year after capturing 58 percent of the vote.
In a news release, the Secretary of State's Office encouraged New Mexicans to register to vote or update their voter registration ahead of the special election by visiting nmvote.org.
