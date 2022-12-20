New Mexico will receive $132 million to fund opioid addiction abatement efforts under the terms of a recent settlement with pharmacy chain operators Walmart, CVS and Albertsons, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

The agency will mount an effort to get local governments signed up to receive a share of the settlement proceeds in the next three months.

“The settlement divides funds between State and local governments and requires all funds to be spent on efforts to address the opioid crisis statewide,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

