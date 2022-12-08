New Mexico is poised to receive a $123 million federal infusion that could help it get a few steps closer to its goal of universal broadband service.

The money, which comes from a $10 billion capital projects fund in the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act, could help up to 141,000 homes and businesses in the state connect to high-speed internet, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., announced in a virtual news conference Thursday.

The broadband program will help eliminate the “digital discrimination” that now comes as part of life in many remote communities in Western states, Luján added.

