The state Department of Workforce Solutions announced Saturday that an additional 62,000 self-employed workers in New Mexico will be allowed to file for unemployment insurance benefits as part of the federal stimulus bill.
Independent contractors, self-employed and gig economy workers were previously ineligible for temporary financial assistance from the state but will be entitled to federally-funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill that was signed into law Friday extends unemployment insurance up to 13 weeks and provides an additional $600 a week in assistance.
Bill McCamley, secretary of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, asked that potentially eligible individuals wait to call the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center because the department is waiting on guidance for administering the benefits.
