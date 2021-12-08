Attorney General Hector Balderas announced New Mexico will join in a $18.5 billion nationwide settlement with the three largest distributors of opioid medications in the United States.
The distributors, which will pay into the settlement over the next 18 years, are McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.
“The amount of money allocated to New Mexico via the settlement largely depends on participation in the settlement by New Mexico cities and counties as well as by state government,” the statement said Tuesday. “The more local governments that participate, the more money will ultimately be paid to New Mexico by the three distributors.”
Governments that opt in to the settlement would forfeit their right to file their own lawsuits against the parties, attorney general policy analyst Jerri Mares said. But, she said, they might see settlement money sooner if they join the settlement because many individual lawsuits end up stalled in multidistrict litigation for years.
Balderas filed a lawsuit in 2017 against the three companies and other manufacturers and pharmacies that sell opioids. The suit came amid a nationwide wave of litigation, leading several opioid manufacturers to file for bankruptcy.
Balderas’ statement says the New Mexico case against the remaining companies is scheduled to go to trial in September.
“The harm these companies caused by pouring millions of pills into our state while turning a blind eye is nearly incalculable,” Balderas wrote. “These funds allow us to move forward and start to rebuild our communities decimated by this crisis.”
He added, “The current appropriating process is too old and antiquated. I’m asking state leaders and local governments to come up with an equitable split; we need to immediately get dollars into the hands of those on the front lines battling this crisis.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.