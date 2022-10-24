082121 jw young vaccinations5.jpg

Pharmacist Marie Gonzalez prepares doses of the Pfizer vaccine in August to be administered at Santa Fe High School. A New Mexico Department of Health committee is meeting next month to decide whether or not it will recommend schoolchildren be require to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

A little-known advisory committee for the state Department of Health is about to be thrown into the spotlight as it takes up recommending whether to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for public school students.

While the Vaccine Advisory Committee isn't scheduled to meet until next month, its work is turning into an election year issue in the hotly contested governor's race.

Last week, Sen. Gregg Schmedes, R-Tijeras, penned a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asking whether she supported mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren.

