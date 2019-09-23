State District Judge Bryan Biedscheid on Monday refused to reconsider his ruling that the state must issue medical cannabis cards to out-of-state residents, setting the stage for an appeal by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The state has argued the Legislature made a drafting error earlier this year when it removed the residency requirement while tweaking language in the 2007 law that created the medical marijuana program.
Biedscheid refused the state’s request that he stay enforcement of his August ruling, saying Monday he already had considered and rejected the state’s argument and has not changed his opinion.
The judge also confirmed his intent that the department should issue cards to any out-of state resident who met qualifications for the program, not just to the three petitioners named in the case, as the state agency has done.
But he declined to find medical cannabis program director Kenny Vigil in contempt of court for not having done so to date, saying he believes Vigil acted in good faith because he truly believed there was still some ambiguity about the language of the law and rulings in the case.
The department’s attorney, Christopher D. Woodward, said the agency will appeal Biedscheid’s ruling and will ask the state Court of Appeals to enter a stay on enforcement while the appeal is pending.
Woodward declined to say following the hearing whether the department intends to begin complying with the order immediately.
A spokeswoman for the department later sent an email that said: “The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) stands by its original position that the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program is an intrastate program that was never designed for non-residents. NMDOH maintains that it is not required by law to enroll non-New Mexico residents as qualified patients in the Medical Cannabis Program.”
One of the three plaintiffs in the case — who are represented by state Rep. Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, who is also the Speaker of the House — is Duke Rodriguez, an Arizona resident and president of Ultra Health, the state’s largest licensed non-profit producer of medical cannabis.
“This is a complex matter that the judge has assigned into a clear and simple decision,” Rodriguez said following Monday’s hearing. “The decision being that any person from anywhere who agrees to abide by the New Mexico rules for eligibility can qualify for a three-year medical cannabis card… So whether you are from Texas, a Mexican national, or as far away as Rhode Island, if you can present yourself in New Mexico and go through the process you can legally qualify for a New Mexico medical cannabis card.”
Department of Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel said in an affidavit in the case she is concerned that allowing nonresidents to enroll in the state’s program could bring more than 100,000 new patients into the program from Texas alone, more than doubling the program’s current enrollment of about 77,000 card holders.
According to the Associated Press, Texas limits the psychoactive ingredient THC in its medical marijuana, and dispensaries are sparse in many areas where New Mexico borders Arizona.