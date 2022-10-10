A Santa Fe think tank is looking to another U.S. state as an example in improving education: Mississippi.

In 2019, Mississippi ranked first in the U.S. Department of Education’s National Assessment on Educational Progress. In six years, the state improved its rankings in fourth grade reading from 49th to 29th and in math from 50th to 23rd.

Think New Mexico’s policy report on public education contains a host of recommendations for lawmakers and education officials it hopes will lead New Mexico — which has placed at the bottom of five recent national education rankings — to such dramatic improvements.

