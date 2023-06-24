New Mexico is briefly featured in an episode of a new pro-abortion rights documentary series that contrasts the state’s laws with those in neighboring Texas.

Fractured, which is being released to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and gave states back the power to regulate abortion, is a project of the State Innovation Exchange’s Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council, an organization of pro-abortion rights state legislators.

The State Innovation Exchange is a policy organization that helps write progressive legislation and has sometimes been called a progressive answer to the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council.

