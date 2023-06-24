New Mexico is briefly featured in an episode of a new pro-abortion rights documentary series that contrasts the state’s laws with those in neighboring Texas.
Fractured, which is being released to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and gave states back the power to regulate abortion, is a project of the State Innovation Exchange’s Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council, an organization of pro-abortion rights state legislators.
The first five episodes are available online. The first contrasts Minnesota and North Dakota, while the second features New Mexico and Texas and the third is about Florida and North Carolina.
The New Mexico episode, which was filmed during the 2023 legislative session, features an interview with state Rep. Micaela Cadena, D-Mesilla, who “discusses her efforts to protect abortion in the state and how New Mexico acts as a microcosm for America’s political and cultural divide,” according to an email announcing the series’ release. “Her episode also features the happenings in neighboring Texas and explores the difficulties of creating abortion policy in such a fractured national landscape.”
Texas was the first state to successfully ban abortion with a 2021 law letting people sue abortion providers, before the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June 2022. As the documentary notes, Texas women have been coming to New Mexico for abortions since the state’s ban took effect.
In an interview in her office, Cadena talks about popular support for abortion rights in New Mexico. She was speaking not long after the November elections, which saw Democrats hold every statewide office and large majorities in both legislative chambers during a campaign in which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other Democrats heavily emphasized protecting abortion rights.
“For too long, New Mexicans were said to be too Catholic, too rural, too Hispanic to actually show up on abortion,” Cadena said. “Those assumptions could have sunk access in our state. Those assumptions were racist. Those assumptions were built on stereotypes about rural people, about small-town people, about what people of faith articulated for themselves that’s often different from what they hear from the pulpits at church.”
Cadena also argues against the idea of putting the question to voters via a constitutional amendment. “We are not going to disrespect abortion seekers by going to go ask voters how they feel about abortion in New Mexico and whether we should have rights to an abortion in New Mexico, because we’ve established those rights, we’ve practiced those rights, we’ve protected those rights,” she says.
The documentary was filmed during a legislative session in which abortion debates were front and center. Democrats passed laws banning cities and counties from regulating abortion, as Edgewood and other conservative local governments in Eastern New Mexico have sought to do, and barring government entities from cooperating with investigations into abortions by states where it is illegal.