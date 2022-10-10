When lawmakers advocated to raise teachers’ pay this year, they said it would attract more people to the profession and retain those currently working in schools — a necessary measure to address the 1,048 vacancies the state was facing.

Based on a new report on teacher vacancy rates in New Mexico, they may have been right.

New Mexico has 690 teacher vacancies this year, according to the 2022 New Mexico Educator Vacancy Report, a significant drop from a year ago when many experts were predicting dire times in the state’s K-12 schools.

