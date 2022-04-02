New Mexico residents can expect a state government check in the mail sometime this year.
Questions remain, however, about a proposal by lawmakers and the governor to relieve the financial strain of rising gasoline and grocery prices as the Legislature prepares to convene for a special session this week.
The biggest question: How much economic relief is on the table for struggling families?
No one has given a clear answer.
Some Democrats suggested issuing $250 checks in mid-March, when discussions of a possible tax rebate began.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, said Friday he had heard one proposal under consideration would distribute $350 to single taxpayers and $700 to families. But he said he hopes lawmakers ensure all New Mexicans get a rebate, regardless of whether they filed income tax returns.
Sen. Bobby Gonzales, D-Taos, who is leading a small workforce committee on the rebate, said Thursday the plan was still a “work in progress.”
Democrats in the House and Senate were convening last week with members of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration to determine a figure for the rebates and how much the initiative would cost the state, Gonzales said. He declined to provide more details.
The Governor’s Office also provided no details on the proposal.
If lawmakers and the governor approve a rebate bill, the state is likely to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on the initiative.
For instance, legislation providing $250 to each resident in the state over the age of 18 — more than 1.6 million New Mexicans — would cost $400 million, while a rebate averaging $500 would cost $800 million.
The matter is one of two set for consideration during the upcoming special session, scheduled to begin at noon Tuesday.
Along with a tax rebate, lawmakers will decide on a new version of a $50.4 million spending bill the governor vetoed earlier this month. The legislation, known among lawmakers as the “junior bill,” would fund hundreds of initiatives in their districts.
For most New Mexicans, an initiative to bolster their wallets is likely to attract the most attention.
Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democrats, said those are the only two issues planned for the session, which he said should last one or two days.
He, too, declined to speak about possible rebate amounts that are being discussed.
“The aim is to find a number that will make a meaningful impact for New Mexicans but be mindful of the cost and be fiscally responsible,” he said. “There’s not even a range anybody is ready to talk about.”
While lawmakers initially had discussed a plan to send checks only to taxpayers, Nordstrum said they are trying to find a way to send checks to “everybody,” regardless of their taxpaying status, and be “as inclusive as possible” in distributing the money.
The rebate proposal comes at a time when New Mexico is flush with revenue. Lujan Grisham signed a record-high $8.5 billion budget in March for fiscal year 2023.
New Mexico is one of several states discussing initiatives to help offset increased costs for residents.
Georgia recently approved rebates of $250 to $500, while Maine is still working to provide up to $850. Indiana approved $125 rebates for residents.
The aid likely will be welcome but won’t be enough to cover the rising costs. According to a recent CBS News report, Americans will see their expenses rise by about $2,000 a year.
Amber Wallin, executive director of Albuquerque-based New Mexico Voices for Children, a child welfare advocacy group, said Friday “any relief will help” families in the state still reeling from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and low-income people struggling to pay bills.
Her organization would like to see “folks at the lower end of the income scale get a little more money because they are the ones who are needing the help right now,” she said.
“We know there are families having trouble buying food, having trouble making the next rental payment. If the state can give more money to those people making a lower income, that would be great,” she said.
The state already has taken some steps to ease tax burdens for New Mexicans.
In March, Lujan Grisham signed a sweeping tax reform bill that reduces the gross receipts tax rate for the first time in 40 years. The measure also includes tax rebates of up to $500, a child tax credit of up to $175 per child, tax exemptions for military veterans and tax credits for hospital nurses who work full time, among other measures.
Maddy Hayden, a spokeswoman for the governor, noted the changes in an email Saturday written in response to questions about the current rebate proposal.
While she didn’t offer details on financial relief discussed among legislative leaders and Lujan Grisham, Hayden wrote, “Taken together with the relief provided during the regular session through rebates ($500 for joint filers, $250 for single filers), we are providing hundreds of millions in direct and meaningful financial help to New Mexican parents, workers, seniors and families this year.”
