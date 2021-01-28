The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a judge’s decision to hold the state Department of Taxation and Revenue in contempt of court for failing to comply with an order concerning a tax dispute over two high-voltage electrical transmission lines in Harding County, according to a news release from the Administrative Office of the Courts.
The court also upheld the district court’s award of $38,430 in attorney fees and legal costs to the Harding County Board of Commissioners and school boards in Roy and Mosquero that sought enforcement of the court’s order, according to the release.
The power lines were built by Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association to supply power to oil company plants that process carbon dioxide in Harding County, according to the court’s statement. Tri-State transferred ownership of the lines at no cost to Springer Electric Cooperative Inc.
In 2015, the release says, the county filed a lawsuit asking a District Court judge to order the Department of Taxation and Revenue to establish the value of the power lines so the county and school district could collect property taxes on them.
The District Court determined the power lines were taxable and ordered Taxation and Revenue to put a value on them for tax purposes.
“The department later certified to the court that it had complied with the court’s directive because an administrative hearing officer had resolved tax protests involving one of the power lines and determined it had no value for tax purposes, having been acquired by the electric co-op at no cost,” according to the statement. “The department also certified the other line also had no value for tax purposes.”
The county and school districts argued the department had not complied with the court’s order and the District Court agreed in 2016, finding the department in contempt of court.
The department appealed the lower court’s ruling to the Court of Appeals, which upheld the District Court ruling and was in turn affirmed by the state Supreme Court.
Springer Electric Cooperative CEO David Spradlin did not respond to a message seeking comment late Thursday.
Attempts to reach Harding County officials were also unsuccessful.
Taxation and Revenue Department spokesman Charlie Moore said the state agency is reviewing the decision.
“This case was something we inherited from a prior administration, and we have changed the property tax protest process to keep this sort of thing from happening again,” Moore said in an email.
“Property owners now file protests directly with the Administrative Hearings Office, which keeps cases from languishing the way this one did. We are committed to ensuring property owners receive fair and consistent treatment, and that local governments receive all the property tax revenue they are due,” he wrote.
