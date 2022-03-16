The New Mexico Supreme Court announced Wednesday it plans to phase in an expansion of an eviction prevention program and will lift the state's pandemic-related eviction moratorium in stages.
The program, which launched in February in Roosevelt and Curry counties, will be offered in other areas of the state starting in April and will arrive in Santa Fe County in June.
It helps tenants struggling pay rent and utility costs access money through the state Department of Finance and Administration. Aid also is available for temporary housing at a hotel and initial costs of moving to new permanent housing.
The program also trains facilitators to help landlords and tenants negotiate possible settlements in rent disputes.
"People facing the possible loss of housing will receive help in submitting applications for emergency rental assistance and landlords have an opportunity to be fairly compensated," Chief Justice Michael Vigil said in a statement Wednesday on the program.
In March 2020, when the pandemic began in New Mexico, the state Supreme Court halted evictions for people who could provide evidence of their inability to pay rent.
According to a news release, eviction cases will be put on hold for at least 30 days if landlords and tenants agree to participate in the program.
