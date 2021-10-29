The New Mexico Supreme Court upheld a court order that removed former Edgewood Mayor John Bassett from office last year.
According to a Supreme Court filing, the court declined a petition from Bassett's legal representatives and lifted a stay on a court decision removing him from office on the grounds that a court order from First District Court Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne on Oct. 30, 2020, officially prevented his legal representatives from filing an appeal on his behalf.
Sanchez-Gagne ruled Bassett be removed from office after he was found to have violated the town's nepotism ordinance by appointing a relative to a planning board and advocating for the extension of a sewer line on property owned by his mother.
After being removed as mayor, Bassett voted to retain the town's legal representatives, Robles, Rael & Anaya, P.C., to defend him and the town against nepotism charges, despite concerns raised by other members of the four-person commission.
The Supreme Court noted an Oct. 30 order from Sanchez-Gange that restrained the firm from filing any papers or pleadings on behalf of the governing body of the town of Edgewood, leading to the notice of appeal being stricken from the record.
Bassett, who is running for one of the four open town commissioner seats, could not be reached for comment.
According to a news release from Citizens for an Open and Responsible Edgewood, the organization that first filed suit against Bassett for nepotism charges, the decision opens a pathway for taxpayers to seek recovery for any taxpayer dollars that were spent on the personal behalf of Bassett or his family members.
