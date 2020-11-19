Ruling upholding convictions in double murder aims to reduce police influence in suspect identification process
The New Mexico Supreme Court, in a ruling that upholds the convictions of a man who killed two Santa Fe teenagers in 2014, has set new standards for using an eyewitness’s identification of a suspect as evidence in a case.
The new standard aims to prevent prosecutors from introducing a witness’s identification of a suspect that resulted from police procedures considered “unnecessarily suggestive” as evidence.
No other state has an identical evidentiary standard, according to a statement from the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, though several other states have made similar reforms.
“Researchers have found that eyewitness error is a leading cause of wrongful convictions nationally and that suggestive settings or law enforcement practices can influence a person’s perceptions or memory in identifying a suspect,” the agency said in the statement.
The unanimous ruling — written by Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil — was handed down Thursday in the case of Ricardo “Ricky” Martinez, who was convicted of fatally shooting Venancio Cisneros, 18, and his girlfriend, Anamarie Ojeda, 13, over a minor drug debt in 2014.
Martinez had appealed his convictions, arguing in part that the state District Court should have excluded testimony from a witness who said he had seen Martinez walk away from Cisneros’ car, where the teens’ bodies were found.
The witness had told investigators during an initial interview he did not have good eyesight but would be able to recognize the man he had seen at the crime scene if he were shown a photograph, the statement said.
The justices said in their opinion that a Santa Fe County sheriff’s detective stopped recording the interview with the witness and showed him five or six “jail photos,” including one of Martinez. The witness later was shown the same photos and some new ones as part of a photo array in which he identified Martinez.
The court concluded the witness’s testimony was properly admitted in this case, under both the newly adopted state standard and a federal rule it replaced.
But Vigil wrote that the federal rule generally followed in such cases did not satisfy New Mexico’s constitutional standards, so the state needed new standards.
“In light of the significant, recurrent and deeply troubling problems caused by unnecessarily suggestive, police-arranged identification procedures, we take this opportunity to consider our state constitutional jurisprudence as it relates to the admission of this type of powerful yet problematic evidence in New Mexico courts,” Vigil wrote in the opinion, released Thursday.
Under the new standards, a defendant who wishes to argue that identification evidence came about through police influence on a witness has the burden of showing “some indication of suggestiveness” in the law enforcement procedures.
Once that requirement has been met, the burden shifts to the state to prove either that the process was not overly persuasive or that police had a good reason for employing such a process.
The New Mexico Legislature passed a law — the Accurate Eyewitness Identification Act — in 2019 that established minimum standards for objectivity and reliability in obtaining eyewitness identifications. The law requires law enforcement agencies to adopt policies by January 2020 to minimize the potential for “mistaken eyewitness identifications.”
Vigil wrote that the federal rule for evaluating the admissibility of eyewitness evidence, long used across the country, has faced “ever-increasing criticisms from legal scholars as a result of major advances in scientific knowledge of eyewitness memory, perception and recall.”
Cisneros’ lawyer, public defender Allison Jaramillo, said in an email the identification in Cisneros’ case was suggestive and should have been suppressed, but she was pleased the Supreme Court had adopted new standards on the issue.
“This ruling brings New Mexico in line with the modern science behind memory and addresses the very common injustices that come from mistaken eyewitness identification,” Jaramillo wrote.
“It puts New Mexico at the forefront of the development of the law in this area and will help protect against wrongful conviction based on faulty eyewitness identification.”
