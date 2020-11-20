The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in January on whether the state should compensate businesses for losses they've suffered during statewide closures caused by the novel coronavirus.
Justices will take up the case Jan. 13, the state Administrative Office of the Courts announced Friday.
In August, more than a dozen businesses across New Mexico filed lawsuits over money they lost during a state-ordered shutdown of nonessential businesses.
The Santa Fe Oxygen and Healing Bar and Apothecary Restaurant were among the businesses that filed suit. They share the same owner and are located next to each another on West San Francisco Street in downtown Santa Fe.
"The bottom line is when the government does this, the government needs to pay for it," attorney A. Blair Dunn said this summer after filing the lawsuits on behalf of the businesses. "Otherwise you are just stealing from the people. You can't just put that burden on the individual person. If it's for the public benefit, the public needs to pay for it."
