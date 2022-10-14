The state Supreme Court will hear a case challenging New Mexico's new congressional maps — after the first general election is held using those boundaries.
On Friday, the state's highest court ordered a stay in court proceedings in a Republican Party of New Mexico lawsuit contending the newly redistricted maps of the state's three congressional districts amount to a political gerrymander.
An array of Democratic leaders had asked the court for a stay earlier this year. The court scheduled a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023 to hear oral arguments in the case.
"The state legislature redrew lines that were a clear case of partisan gerrymandering," Steve Pearce, chairman of the state GOP, wrote in an email Friday. "These new boundaries were strictly for Democrats' political gain. We are pleased, however, that this important issue will be heard by the Supreme Court early next year."
A spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, one of the defendants in the suit, declined to comment.
When lawmakers met late in 2021 to draw new district maps using the new numbers from the 2020 U.S. census, many said — both in seriousness and jest — that no matter how the maps came out, lawsuits would follow.
And they have — at least one, that is, with plenty of legal twists and turns.
The new maps for congressional and state legislative seats and the Public Education Commission were approved by the heavily Democratic Legislature and signed into law by Lujan Grisham in January.
Shortly thereafter, the Republican Party of New Mexico and six other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit to stop the redistricting plans for the congressional districts from going forward. The legal complaint said lawmakers "ran roughshod" over traditional redistricting methods to give Democrats an advantage in those areas. The suit names Lujan Grisham, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, and House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, as defendants.
Soon after, lawyers for Lujan Grisham and Democratic lawmakers asked state 9th District Court Judge Fred T. Van Soelen to throw the case out.
In April, Van Soelen ruled the case could go forward but said he would not make a final ruling until after this calendar year because of the short amount of time left to create a new map before this year's primary elections in June and general election in November.
In July, the Democratic defendants asked the state Supreme Court to stay the proceedings and to rule on whether the issue of gerrymandering can be tried in court under the state Constitution.
On Friday, the state Supreme Court issued its three-page ruling on the stay and gave both sides until Nov. 3 to file supplemental briefs and another 20 days to file answer briefs. If either side wants to reply to the answer briefs, they get another five days after that date.