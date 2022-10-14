The state Supreme Court will hear a case challenging New Mexico's new congressional maps — after the first general election is held using those boundaries.

On Friday, the state's highest court ordered a stay in court proceedings in a Republican Party of New Mexico lawsuit contending the newly redistricted maps of the state's three congressional districts amount to a political gerrymander.

An array of Democratic leaders had asked the court for a stay earlier this year. The court scheduled a hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023 to hear oral arguments in the case.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

