Republican state Sen. Greg Baca lauded a decision Wednesday by the New Mexico Supreme Court in favor of lawmakers who challenged the governor's assertion she has sole authority over federal spending.
The court heard oral arguments Wednesday morning in a lawsuit jointly filed by Baca, of Belen, and Democratic Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque.
“In one of the most significant rulings in decades, the New Mexico Supreme Court today preserved the appropriating authority of the legislature and affirmed the separation and balance of powers enshrined in our Constitution," Baca said in a statement after the ruling. "As legislators, we are the representative body of government and we are accountable to our constituents for the spending of their tax dollars. The Governor’s attempts to assume unilateral control of our state by bucking the authority of her office and the state constitution are an egregious power grab, and we are thankful that the high court has ruled in favor of the people.”
The justices listened to arguments for two hours before issuing a brief ruling from the bench, according to KRQE-TV.
“The court grants standing to the petitioners on the basis of great public importance,” Chief Justice Michael Vigil said, according to KRQE-TV. “The court will order a writ of prohibition and mandamus, prohibiting the governor and the state treasurer and all other state officials subject to their accord from transferring, encumbering, committing, expending or appropriating any additional funds out of the state ARPA account in the state treasury, absent of appropriation.”
The dispute over spending authority is long-running but resurfaced this year when Lujan Grisham used her executive powers in April to line-item veto more than $1 billion in one-time expenditures the state was expecting in federal pandemic aid. In her veto message, the governor said she considered the appropriations an impermissible attempt by the Legislature to appropriate or control the allocation of federal funds, which some lawmakers disputed.
Four Democratic state senators who chair some of the most influential committees in the Legislature filed a legal brief last week in support of the lawsuit against the governor.
Candelaria said last week the case “has taken on new importance in the last several days,” with Congress passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package in which New Mexico is poised to receive at least $3.7 billion.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
