A well that once serviced steam locomotives at a long-defunct railroad depot in a ghost town was at the center of the state Supreme Court's ruling Monday that New Mexico law allows groundwater rights to be partially forfeited. 

In a unanimous decision, the high court upheld lower court rulings allowing the current owner of the well in Sierra County to sell the rights to some of the unused water. 

New Mexico law allows the forfeiture of groundwater rights if the well is no longer serving a beneficial use, but the statute doesn't say whether a portion of the rights can be forfeited. 

