The state Supreme Court has ordered once again in favor of Public Service Company of New Mexico in its appeal of rate credits ordered by the Public Regulation Commission.

The court on Thursday denied a request to reconsider lifting the stay on PNM’s requirement to issue credits to ratepayers for the closure of the San Juan Generating Station. 

The request came from several energy advocacy groups, including Western Resource Advocates and Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy, nonprofit Prosperity Works, the state Attorney General's Office and Bernalillo County. 

