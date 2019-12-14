The New Mexico Supreme Court has ruled that an Albuquerque hospital and a doctor who worked there can face a civil trial in which a woman claims maltreatment resulted in an unwanted abortion.
The court recently decided 4-1 to send the case back to state District Court, overturning a Court of Appeals ruling that Lovelace Health System, Women's Specialists of New Mexico and Dr. Kristina Chongsiriwatana could not be sued because the woman had waited too long to name them in a malpractice lawsuit. The appeals court had upheld a similar decision in District Court.
Marlina Romero's complaint says she went to Lovelace Medical Center in June 2011 complaining about a sharp pain in her lower abdomen and left side near her pelvis. After hormone tests, doctors found she was four weeks' pregnant.
A doctor who signed off on ultrasound scans said there was a cyst on Romero's right ovary, with a "ring of fire" — a sign of a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy, or pregnancy outside the uterus, according to the lawsuit. Romero was transferred to Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Chongsiriwatana, at Lovelace, found no such pregnancy and drained the cyst, the suit says.
"Despite having discovered no visible evidence of an ectopic pregnancy, Dr. Chongsiriwatana treated [Romero] with methotrexate, which carries a high risk for birth defects," the suit says, adding Romero, who had been anesthetized, could not consent to the treatment at the time.
Methotrexate is a medication that stops cells from dividing.
Six days later, Romero returned to Chongsiriwatana still in pain. After an ultrasound, her suit says, Chongsiriwatana told Romero she had a normal pregnancy and should not have been given methotrexate, and that Romero "must abort it due to possible birth defects."
The Supreme Court was tasked with determining if the District Court and Court of Appeals were correct in saying Romero failed to identify the defendants before a time limit had expired and therefore could not sue them.
The Court of Appeals' decision said that by failing to name Lovelace directly, Romero didn't meet a state standard to "toll" the three-year statute of limitations for civil complaints. Tolling allows a pause in the time frame, extending the time available to file a suit.
Justices Barbara Vigil, C. Shannon Bacon, Michael Vigil and David Thomson found Romero had filed a complaint to the New Mexico Medical Review Commission that named physicians she was accusing of malpractice and asked for release of medical records from Lovelace, providing the hospital enough notice of a possible lawsuit.
“While the [commission] application does not describe specific acts of malpractice directly committed by Lovelace, the application does describe clearly and specifically the acts and omissions of named employees and physicians working in Lovelace hospitals,” Michael Vigil wrote in the decision. “This is sufficient as a matter of law.”
Chief Justice Judith Nakamura, who was the sole dissenter, wrote in her opinion that Romero's claim filed to the state Medical Review Commission did not clearly name Lovelace and didn't say Chongsiriwatana worked for the hospital.
"Our Legislature could not have intended the [commission] or this Court to have to engage in creative reading exercises to identify who, precisely, victims of malpractice intend to sue when [they] submit applications," Nakamura wrote.
